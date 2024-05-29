Nyma Tang Embraced Vibrancy and Displayed Self-Confidence During SI Swim Feature in Florida
Nyma Tang has always been unapologetically confident. As a beauty content creator with an extensive following on YouTube, self-confidence has never been hard to come by. “It was only the outside world telling me that I shouldn’t have had that confidence,” she said during her 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
Though she contends with people trying to diminish that sort of assurance that comes so naturally to her, they haven’t been successful. “I [have] always had it,” she said, and there’s no doubt she always will.
It is, in part, that confidence which has allowed Tang to build her impressive following. She has established herself as a voice of inclusivity in the beauty space, creating content that encourages the industry to make products fit for all skin tones.
That confidence was evident on the beaches of Florida several years ago. For her feature with SI Swimsuit, the model posed for photographer Ben Watts in stunning swimwear and chic knitwear. She was—as she always is—brimming with confidence.
In many respects, “I used to be such a people pleaser,” she admitted while on set, “and now I don’t do this for anyone else. It’s for me.” That could be said of both her YouTube and social media content and her SI Swimsuit debut. It was, primarily, for her. It was a show of that self-confidence.
While there are far too many beautiful photos to choose just a few favorites, here are a handful of the spectacular snaps from Tang’s feature.