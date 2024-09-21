Old Hollywood Glamour Defined Kelsey Merritt’s Florida SI Swimsuit Feature
Between 2019 and 2021, Kelsey Merritt made three consecutive appearances in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue. During that time, we at the brand had the pleasure of getting to know the model just that much better.
Of course, with each and every photo shoot, we got a better sense of the 27-year-old’s skill in front of the camera lens. During each feature, she proved—again and again—that her successful modeling career is nothing if not a testament to her impressive industry expertise.
For that reason, we could never declare one or another of her three photo shoots our absolute favorite. They were all impressive—and unique—in their own right. With that being said, we do have a particular appreciation for her third (and most recent) feature in the magazine. In 2021, Merritt traveled to Hollywood, Fla., for a photo shoot appropriately inspired by old Hollywood. Everything from the lighting and effects to the swimwear and accessories paid homage to the glamorous aesthetic.
It was a meaningful experience for the team—and likewise for Merritt herself. “so incredibly grateful to be back again with the most amazing family,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I am so proud of the roster of girls in this issue, so happy to see so much diversity in every aspect of it.”
It was, according to the model, “one of my favorite shoots with” the brand—and we can understand why. It was the epitome of glamorous. Here are a few photos that prove as much.