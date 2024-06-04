Olivia Brower’s SI Swimsuit Debut in the Bahamas Is the Best Travel Inspo
Olivia Brower made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, when she traveled to the marvelous tropical location of Great Exuma, Bahamas with photographer Laretta Houston. She returned to the fold a year later, and posed for visual artist Josie Clough in Scrub Island, in the British Virgin Islands.
The California native began modeling when she was a teenager and has starred in campaigns for Intimissimi, Freya Lingerie and Garage Clothing. In 2021, Brower landed a super cool and exciting digital cover opportunity with Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.
“I remember when I first booked SI [Swimsuit], I just started crying, and then I called my mom. Because I really wasn’t expecting it at all. And then I had three weeks to get ready before I headed off to the Bahamas. It’s been a surreal experience, one that I am grateful for,” Brower, who turns 28 next month, recalled. “You know, I’ve wanted to be a part of the Sports Illustrated family for so many years now. Ever since I started modeling, I looked up to the women in the pages of the magazine and I just wanted to be a part of it. It’s so empowering to see women who represent such a vast majority of people. And I hope that other women and young ladies that look at the pages can be inspired by these incredible women. ’Cause honestly they’re all spectacular and have an amazing story. I think Sports Illustrated does such a wonderful job at showing diversity … it’s empowering. … Boys grow up with action figures. I grew up with Sports Illustrated.”
Below are some of our favorite photos from her SI Swimsuit debut in the Bahamas.