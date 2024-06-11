Olivia Culpo Bravely Posed for SI Swimsuit With a Python in Australia
When it comes to posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue, naturally models expect to travel to exotic locations to pose on the beaches in the year’s hottest swimwear styles. What they may not as anticipate quite as regularly, however, is sharing the stage with a 12-foot python.
Olivia Culpo did just that during her 2019 photo shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia. She couldn’t have been more professional about the daunting task—though she understandably was initially a little uneasy about posing with a large reptile.
“I was shaking at first. He was hissing and I thought that was kind of it telling me that it wanted to eat my ear or my nose or like gouge out my eyeballs,” Culpo stated of her first reaction while on location. “ ... But I figured out that if you’re not nervous and if you’re calm, then the snake is calm. And he actually eventually fell asleep on my body.”
Culpo’s bravery, combined with the talent of photographer Josie Clough behind the lens, resulted in some truly stunning imagery. Keeping with the theme, Culpo also posed for that year’s feature in several animal print-inspired one-pieces and bikinis.
The 32-year-old model and former Miss Universe landed the cover of the annual magazine the following year, so her knack for embracing the natural elements was clearly a worthwhile pursuit. Culpo went on to pose for the front of the 2020 magazine in Bali with Yu Tsai.
Below, find just a few of our favorites from that daring and dazzling 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue feature.