Olivia Culpo Drops 5 Stunning New Pics From Her Wedding Day With Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey tied the knot in late June, and luckily for fans, the Instagram pics from the lavish event are still coming. On Monday, the four-time SI Swimsuit model shared a carousel of photographs from the couple’s special day, starting off with a photo in a parking lot ahead of their Italian-themed wedding welcome party in which the pair showed off their sleek outfits.
McCaffrey opted for a navy suit, while Culpo wore a stunning white long-sleeved gauzy gown with a plunging neckline. The power coupled snuggled up for a snap in the second slide as McCaffrey held his bride around her waist and Culpo placed a hand on her partner’s cheek. They were captured in a few candid pics, as well, as Culpo and McCaffrey walked hand-in-hand, shared a smooch and laughed together at the outdoor event. Their pup, Oliver Sprinkles, even made an appearance in the last two slides.
“And they lived happily ever after….. 🤍,” the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model sweetly captioned her Aug. 12 post.
Tons of friends and fans chimed into the comments section to celebrate the pair.
“Lovers ❤️❤️❤️,” SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader wrote.
“I love you both! ❤️#monsterinlaw😊,” the San Francisco 49ers running back’s mother, Lisa McCaffrey, quipped.
“I cannot with you both looking so stunning and on top of it Oliver’s cuteness 🥹,” one user gushed.
“Seriously the most stunning wedding and couple ever 🔥🔥🔥,” someone else applauded.
Culpo and McCaffrey’s nuptials were held on Saturday, June 29 in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Read more about the elegant celebration here.