Olivia Culpo Flaunts Abs in Red Floral Swimsuit Over Labor Day Weekend
While many of us spent the long Labor Day weekend around the grill, model Olivia Culpo enjoyed hers in a bikini on the beach in her native Rhode Island. The 32-year-old former Miss Universe shared an Instagram update on Aug. 31, which summarized her day by the water.
Culpo, clad in a red floral bikini by Heavy Manners with yellow trim on the bust, enjoyed a lobster roll in the first pic, in which she was photographed against a wooden backdrop. The 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star accessorized with a red Jacquemus ball cap and a pair of black sunglasses. She also frolicked in the sand, flaunted her sun-kissed tan and posed for photos in her stunning, cheeky swimsuit.
“Around here it’s called a Lobstah roll 🦞❤️,” Culpo noted in her caption of her snack.
‘Rockaway’ Ruffled Up Underwire Top, $135 and Side Tie Bottoms, $115 (heavymanners.com)
Culpo’s suit features an underwire-style top and ultra cheeky side-tie bottoms, which can be adjusted for a custom fit. Shop more styles in the same pattern from Heavy Manners here.
“Rhodyyyy girl❤️❤️❤️,” friend and fellow SI Swimsuit cover model Brooks Nader commented.
“And Chowdah! 😉,” one of Culpo’s 5.5 million followers added of additional local cuisine.
“You look stunning honey 🦞🔥❤️,” someone else gushed.
“Loooove this look,” another person wrote. “Red is such a great color on you.”
Meanwhile, other fans inquired why Culpo’s husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, was absent from the photos. The 28-year-old athlete has been suffering from a calf injury since early August. Though he was forced to sit out of training camp and preseason play, McCaffrey is expected to return to practice today.