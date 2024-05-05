Olivia Culpo Stuns, Poses Poolside in Several Chic, Sophisticated Bikinis
Ananya Panchal
Olivia Culpo’s style is one we’re always pulling inspo from. The former Miss Universe loves putting her own fun twist on the signature elevated neutrals that fall under quiet luxury trends and the Hamptons aesthetic. The model’s closet is full of simple, yet sophisticated, pieces that flatter her figure and always garner compliments.
The 31-year-old, who is engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, launched a line with Montce Swim earlier this year and, judging by her social media content, she’s absolutely loving the pieces.
The Rhode Island native showed off three of her favorite bikinis from the collection in a recent TikTok. She first posed poolside in a dainty black-and-white two piece. Then the reality TV star was filmed indoors in a beautiful home with lots of natural light as she wore a girly, textured white set with high-waisted bottoms and a cap sleeve cropped bikini top, both featuring cute black trim.
The last suit was a beautiful, girly baby blue two-piece with an off-the-shoulder ruffled top and high-leg bottoms. The SI Swimsuit model, who starred on the cover of the 2020 issue, sat on a picnic blanket on a cliff overlooking the beach and sunset in the final option. She showed off her slim figure, toned abs and sun-kissed glow as she lip-synced along to a popular audio.
The partnership between Culpo and Montce marks the brand’s first ever collaboration.
“As a longtime fan of the brand, I could not be more excited to be launching my first-ever swimwear capsule collection with Montce,” the influencer said of the partnership. “Together, we have created a beautiful collection that puts a playful twist on classic swim styles and perfectly encapsulates my personal style throughout.”
The line features 62 difference pieces, ranging from $80 to $240, and is available in stores and online.