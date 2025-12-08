Swimsuit

Olivia Culpo’s SI Swimsuit Features Are Unforgettable: Here Are Our Favorite Snapshots From Each

The model posed for the annual issue every year between 2019 and 2021.

Diana Nosa

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Culpo joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family back in 2019, and since then, she has delivered three back-to-back-to-back jaw-dropping features.

The bombshell brunette kicked off her brand résumé with a summery feature in Kangaroo Island, Australia, where she posed graciously in animal print swimsuits and other fierce pieces. It was also here that her daring energy was felt through the stills, as she posed with a large snake wrapped around her body.

After her rookie year, Culpo was photographed in Bali, where she took it to the next level. She looked marvelous in black and white garments and gave an incredible showing of how neutral colors absolutely belong on the beach. Undeniably, she executed her sophomore year flawlessly—so much so that she landed herself on that year’s cover.

Last but never the least is her 2021 shoot in Hollywood, Fla. Culpo exemplified why the third time truly is the charm, as she didn’t hold back from showcasing her incomparable beauty. Her relaxed, confident posture spoke to how much she was in her element while on set.

Every single one of Culpo’s SI Swimsuit features is memorable in its own way, and there are a couple of pictures we can't help but revisit time and time again. Without further ado, here are two snapshots from each of Culpo’s features we’re still obsessing over after all these years.

2019: Kangaroo Island

Olivia Culpo is wearing a patterned orange one-piece swimsuit on Kangaroo Island, South Australia.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Soaking in the warm sun rays of South Australia, we adore the way Culpo looks carefree and radiant here. The beach is a place of relaxation, after all. Her suit is truly unforgettable, with this dark orange patterned one-piece being as fashion-forward as any.

Olivia Culpo is wearing a white one-piece swimsuit on Kangaroo Island, South Australia.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by bond-eye swim. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Culpo’s cool girl energy was too powerful to ignore in this picture. Her white one-piece swimsuit, paired with her tinted sunglasses, was an effortlessly fire combination that only further increased her excellence.

2020: Bali

Olivia Culpo poses in a bath full of flowers in a white bikini in Bali.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Culpo was utterly remarkable as she lay in a bed of vibrant yellow flowers. Her white floral two-piece swimsuit was equally remarkable.

Olivia Culpo is wearing a strapless black one-piece swimsuit in Bali.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This daring black strapless one-piece was a surefire way to put us on to how a mesh black suit can make a bold statement. All Culpo had to do was kneel in the sand, strike a supermodel pose and wear this ultra bold swimsuit to create this unforgettable look.

2021: Hollywood, Fla.

Olivia Culpo is wearing a patterned one-piece cut-out swimsuit in Hollywood, Fla.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Same Los Angeles. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Culpo went with the classic girl next door aesthetic for her most recent SI Swimsuit feature. Her versatility was made abundantly clear in her third shoot with the brand, with a lovely image of her sitting poolside in a decorated cut-out swimsuit making for a great example.

Olivia Culpo is wearing a dark orange bikini top and patterned shorts in Hollywood, Fla.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Dos Gardenias. Shorts by Agua by Agua Bendita. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Culpo was nothing short of a delightful vision in this snap, as she knelt in an aqua blue pool chair with her dark orange bikini top and white summer shorts at the front and center.

