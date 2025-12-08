Olivia Culpo’s SI Swimsuit Features Are Unforgettable: Here Are Our Favorite Snapshots From Each
Olivia Culpo joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family back in 2019, and since then, she has delivered three back-to-back-to-back jaw-dropping features.
The bombshell brunette kicked off her brand résumé with a summery feature in Kangaroo Island, Australia, where she posed graciously in animal print swimsuits and other fierce pieces. It was also here that her daring energy was felt through the stills, as she posed with a large snake wrapped around her body.
After her rookie year, Culpo was photographed in Bali, where she took it to the next level. She looked marvelous in black and white garments and gave an incredible showing of how neutral colors absolutely belong on the beach. Undeniably, she executed her sophomore year flawlessly—so much so that she landed herself on that year’s cover.
Last but never the least is her 2021 shoot in Hollywood, Fla. Culpo exemplified why the third time truly is the charm, as she didn’t hold back from showcasing her incomparable beauty. Her relaxed, confident posture spoke to how much she was in her element while on set.
Every single one of Culpo’s SI Swimsuit features is memorable in its own way, and there are a couple of pictures we can't help but revisit time and time again. Without further ado, here are two snapshots from each of Culpo’s features we’re still obsessing over after all these years.
2019: Kangaroo Island
Soaking in the warm sun rays of South Australia, we adore the way Culpo looks carefree and radiant here. The beach is a place of relaxation, after all. Her suit is truly unforgettable, with this dark orange patterned one-piece being as fashion-forward as any.
Culpo’s cool girl energy was too powerful to ignore in this picture. Her white one-piece swimsuit, paired with her tinted sunglasses, was an effortlessly fire combination that only further increased her excellence.
2020: Bali
Culpo was utterly remarkable as she lay in a bed of vibrant yellow flowers. Her white floral two-piece swimsuit was equally remarkable.
This daring black strapless one-piece was a surefire way to put us on to how a mesh black suit can make a bold statement. All Culpo had to do was kneel in the sand, strike a supermodel pose and wear this ultra bold swimsuit to create this unforgettable look.
2021: Hollywood, Fla.
Culpo went with the classic girl next door aesthetic for her most recent SI Swimsuit feature. Her versatility was made abundantly clear in her third shoot with the brand, with a lovely image of her sitting poolside in a decorated cut-out swimsuit making for a great example.
Culpo was nothing short of a delightful vision in this snap, as she knelt in an aqua blue pool chair with her dark orange bikini top and white summer shorts at the front and center.