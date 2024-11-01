Olivia Dunne’s Boyfriend Paul Skenes Takes Care of Her in Swoonworthy TikTok
In their year or so of dating, Olivia Dunne has been completely open about her relationship with Paul Skenes—and not the least bit wary of sharing couples content on her social media. The LSU gymnast has, after all, established herself as an open book where her following is concerned. So it’s only fitting that her transparency extends to her sweet relationship, too.
Plus, the pair have a lot of sweet content to share. Take one of her recent TikToks, for example. In the short clip, Dunne sits under a blanket on the couch next to Skenes, sipping Pedialyte out of a straw. The camera pans to the professional baseball player, who scrolls on his phone with one hand and holds Dunne’s Pedialyte with the other. “How a man takes care of you when you’re sick is all you need to know,” she wrote on the clip. Watch the TikTok here.
For Dunne, the gesture was “proof that if he wanted to he would,” she expressed in the caption of the video. And she’s not wrong. It was a sweet—if not a little bit comical—gesture from the professional athlete, who is clearly more than willing to care for a sick Dunne.
The pair have been dating for a little over a year now, having met while they were both Division I athletes at LSU. Though Dunne has been more than willing to share outtakes from their relationship, she didn’t reveal exactly how they met until just about a month ago.
On an episode of Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae, the 22-year-old shared that she first discovered who Skenes was during an LSU baseball game. He was pitching his last season for the squad, and she was in the midst of her junior year (and gymnastics season). She was struck by him—and almost immediately followed him on Instagram. From there, they began chatting and eventually met up for their first date.
In the months since, the gymnast believes that it is their differences that have allowed their relationship to flourish. A few weeks ago, she told People that they are “complete opposites.” But that’s what makes their relationship work so well. “I think that we play off of one another and make each other better,” she said. “Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate.”
But perhaps more importantly, if her TikTok is any indication, he takes care of her well. What more could you ask for?