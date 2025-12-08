Olivia Dunne Brings the Heat to ‘Maxim’ Cover, Talks Building Her Empire
Before the year’s end, Olivia Dunne made sure to log one more incredible career achievement. As the latest cover girl for Maxim, the multihyphenate exemplified why she continues to be one to watch.
Dunne brought her A-game for the cover of the Winter 2025 publication. With her smoldering gaze, the retired gymnast posed on the front page in a nylon jacket styled to fall ever so gently off of her shoulders. Her bottoms were just as flashy, consisting of bedazzled pants with elaborate patterns etched on each leg. Even in black and white, Dunne shines like a star.
The cover girl doesn’t just captivate the world with her outer charm, however. She also has fans entranced with her compelling personality, go-getter mindset and just about everything else that makes her a force to be reckoned with. Dunne exemplified this and so much more while talking with Maxim about how she’s been building her empire to carve a bright path not just for herself but for those who follow in her steps.
In the world of athletics, she was quickly made aware of the difference in treatment between male and female professionals, especially as it pertained to finances and getting connected with others in the industry.
“A recruit that hasn’t even touched foot on a campus yet gets paid $12 million by a booster. That’s not an NIL deal, that’s being paid to play,” Dunne expressed in the cover story. “That would never, that would never happen with any women’s sport.”
Being the problem-solver that she is and inspired to make a change in the world, Dunne created The Livvy Fund, a foundation launched in 2023 at her alma mater that supports young female student athletes, helping them to secure more brand opportunities that may not have otherwise been made available to them.
“It’s to help get NIL deals for the female student athletes,” she told Maxim. “The brands I work with put money into a fund, and my sister will pair them up with a female student athlete who goes to LSU who wants to work.”
In addition to The Livvy Fund, Dunne also expands her reach through social media. Her mother, Katherine, always pushed her daughter to utilize various platforms to connect with others, and because of her mother’s fresh take on content creation, Dunne’s social media empire has grown to millions. Refusing to remain boxed in, Dunne is a stellar example of how a determined woman can make the world her oyster.
“I created something larger than sport,” Dunne stated.