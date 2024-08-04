Olympian Hannah Teter Rocked Red for Her Snowy SI Swimsuit Feature in Canada
Throughout brand history, SI Swimsuit has welcomed a handful of hugely impressive athletes to the pages of the annual issue. Among them are several current and former Olympians, those who have competed (and won) on the biggest international stage in sports. One of the more notable perhaps is summer Olympian, Simone Biles, the newly crowned 2024 women’s gymnastics all-around gold medalist.
But back in 2010, the focus was on the winter Olympians. The issue was released just months before the Winter games in Vancouver, and the athlete section was fittingly dedicated to some of the big American names expected to qualify and compete that year in Canada. Included in the impressive group was professional snowboarder Hannah Teter.
It was the athlete’s first and only feature in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue—and an impressive one at that. Styled in a series of bright red and white swimsuits and chunky knit sweaters, Teter posed on the snow-capped slopes of Whistler, Canada. The brilliant photos (some of which featured the athlete with a complementary red snowboard in hand) were captured by photographer Warwick Saint.
And the feature was only the start of an eventful year for Teter. Months later, she would compete in her second of three Winter games and take home the silver medal in the women’s halfpipe competition.
But the hype started with her 2010 SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Below are just a few of our favorite pics from that trip to Canada.