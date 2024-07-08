Olympic Athlete Lindsey Vonn Mesmerizes on the Shores of Puerto Vallarta
History-making athlete Lindsey Vonn is a three-time SI Swimsuit model. The alpine skier, who is an 82-time World Cup winner and four-time overall champion, became the first woman to ski the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria, last year, and also the first person to ever complete the difficult course during at night.
In 2010, the 39-year-old posed for Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada, and was totally in her element amidst the pristine white snow paradise—though she traded her bulky ski gear for super cute vintage bikinis and one-pieces. She returned to the fold in 2016, traveling to Petit St. Vincent for a unique and daring body painting feature with photographer Frederic Pinet and artist Joanne Gair. Her most recent photo shoot was on the breathtaking beaches of Puerto Vallarta with Walter Chin.
Vonn, who is a four-time Olympian (and three-time medalist) retired shortly after her final SI Swimsuit feature, and now uses her platform to encourage and advocate for other women in sports. She is also a New York Times best-selling author, a fashion content creator and a passionate philanthropist, giving back to her community through the Lindsey Vonn Foundation.
“I believe there is still a lot of work to be done across all sports when it comes to uplifting female athletes and creating a more equitable experience to men. From equal pay to facilities, there are gaps that can be filled. However, I do see a big change and the needle is moving in the right direction. Sports can also be a conduit for progress in business for women, as we use sports as an example for what is possible,” she told SI Swimsuit. “In five years, I hope to see women receiving fair and equally proportionate pay to men and more women elevated to assume leadership roles across the sports industry and on professional teams—not just female teams, but for both genders. I hope to see more women signing up for sports because their favorite female athletes and role models have empowered them to believe in themselves.”
Below are five marvelous photos from her 2019 SI Swim feature in Puerto Vallarta.