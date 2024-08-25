Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Power Poses In Red and White Snow Gear in Whistler, Canada
Retired professional alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn stepped out of her comfort zone when she made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2010. Though she did bring a little piece of home with her, posing in Whistler, Canada, with fun snow gear like poles, skis, goggles, beanies, puffer jackets and more as props. The four-time Olympian, who has three medals and eight world championship titles, returned to the fold for her sophomore feature in the 2016 issue, traveling to Petit St. Vincet, where she worked with photographer Walter Chin and talented artist Joanne Gair for a special, daring and unique body paint shoot.
The 39-year-old starred in the magazine once again in 2019 for a classic and stunning beach shoot on the shores of Puerto Vallarta.
“I was actually pretty nervous for my first SI Swimsuit Issue. I wasn’t entirely confident with how I looked at the time. I think being featured in the magazine made me look at myself in a different, more positive light. In some ways, it boosted my confidence and made me feel that having a strong and athletic body was not just OK but something to be proud of and celebrated,” Vonn reflected on how her experience with the brand shaped her. “Each issue I was in, I was more and more confident, and it’s amazing to see that transformation in the pictures and in myself.”
Today, Vonn is a New York Times best-selling author, fitness and body positivity enthusiast, investor and the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation.
Below are six of our favorite images from her SI Swim debut with Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada.