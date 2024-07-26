Olympic Swimmer Natalie Coughlin Wows in These 5 Bodypaint Photos
Professional swimmer Natalie Coughlin looked like a total natural posing for the 2012 SI Swimsuit Issue. The UC Berkeley alumna participated in a bodypaint feature with photographer Kayt Jones and talented makeup artist Joanne Gair, who created a super cool, unique blue tie-dye monokini on the athlete’s stunning, sculpted figure.
The 41-year-old, who is a 12-time Olympic medalist for Team USA, competed in the ’04, ’08 and ’12 games, and now serves as the vice-chair for USA Swimming’s Board of Directors. In 2025, she will take on a four-year role as Board Chair for the organization.
“When I was asked to do the bodypaint for Sports Illustrated, I was so excited. I didn’t even think twice about saying yes,” the Vallejo, Calif., native, who is a Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame inductee, shared while on set in a New York studio. “I was surprised how long the bodypaint took. I think it ended up taking 12 hours. I was just mesmerized by the whole process. It flew by. As more of the layers got brought in and the different colors, it really brought the image of the water through.”
Today, Coughlin, who is a World Swimmer of the Year Award winner, is a mom to two kids, Ozzie and Zennie, whom she shares with husband Ethan Hall. The Dancing with the Stars alumna posed for the cover of 2015’s ESPN The Magazine The Body Issue, as well as the front of the July/August Self magazine Olympics issue the following year.
Below are five beautiful photos of the athlete from her 2012 SI Swimsuit Issue feature.