Padma Lakshmi Embraced Nature During Her SI Swimsuit Feature in Dominica
When Padma Lakshmi stepped in front of Yu Tsai’s camera for last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue in Dominica, she channeled Mother Nature vibes with ease. The New York Times best-selling author and Taste the Nation creator donned suits featuring organic texture, earthy hues and natural elements like sea shells.
And though Lakshmi did some modeling earlier in life, she was adamant that posing for the annual publication at 52 was all in divine timing.
“I really thought that the Sports Illustrated ship had sailed for me, or the possibility of it, and I’d never done it before,” she stated. “But I have never felt better about myself. My thighs may have been leaner, and my boobs were probably slightly higher in earlier parts of my life, but I wouldn’t go back to my 20s if you paid me all the money in the world. I love where I am in my life, and no, my body’s not perfect by any means, but I don’t care. I feel like I have a very lucky, fruitful, productive life, and I hope that’s what [people] see when they see these pictures. I hope they see a full woman in all my facets and nuances, and also some contradictions.”
