Paige Spiranac Officially Confirmed for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’—Watch Her in the Trailer Now!
Paige Spiranac’s acting era is about to be the serve of the year as the beloved Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend—who made her debut back in 2018 in Aruba—is set to appear on TVs all around the world in the upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny and other well-known names.
The former professional golfer and current social media phenomenon took to X to share her excitement about being involved in the star-studded sequel. Although she didn’t reveal exactly what her character’s significance in the movie is just yet, she did give fans an inkling of what they could expect, turning their attention to her brief cameo at the end of the official trailer for the Netflix film:
By the quick scene, Spiranac’s role seems to be someone who assists Happy Gilmore (Sandler) in practicing his swing at a golf simulator, even if that results in him tearing down everything around him. Celebrating alongside the wholesome yet accident-prone golfer, her character knows how to match the bliss of the happy-go-lucky individual, which could be an inkling that her character is all about good vibes.
Of course, the world will find out more about Spiranac’s role in Happy Gilmore 2 when the film officially debuts on Netflix on Friday, July 25. Until then, however, fans can check her out in another Netflix title.
Spiranac also appears in Netflix’s Full Swing Season 3 where she shares opinions on professional golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Her unique insight is invaluable in this docuseries as she explains how she eventually became a fan of DeChambeau through his most career-defining performances.
“I was one of Bryson’s biggest haters,” the 31-year-old celebrity revealed in Full Swing. “I feel so guilty about that after getting to really know him and seeing a whole different side of him. And so I learned a really big lesson that what you see on social media isn’t the full story.”
In the docuseries, she also praises DeChambeau for his ability to use the internet to his benefit, changing the minds of those who may not have been his biggest fans when he first rose to fame. “He’s leveraged social media into now a completely new fan base,” said the Colorado native.
Between Spiranac’s undeniable talent on the golf course as well as her wisdom about her peers in the industry, it’s no wonder she was asked to appear in Happy Gilmore 2. Perhaps she’ll share some more golf insight in the sequel or teach Gilmore how to improve his swing. Either way, it’s bound to be a good watch!
Anticipate this familiar face when tuning into the highly-anticipated sequel this July.