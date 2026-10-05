Paige Spiranac Hits the Course With ‘Golf Bestie’ Tisha Alyn in Fun New Video

In her new YouTube video, Paige Spiranac hit the course with her longtime friend and fellow golf content creator Tisha Alyn. Walking the green at Monarch Beach Golf Links in California, the duo brought the absolute best bestie energy to the friendly game.

The video series, cheekily titled “Hot Birds,” follows the 2018 SI Swimsuit model and a celebrity guest as they play a round of golf, chatting about the game, their style and more. In the latest episode—posted on Friday, Oct. 1, and titled “Golf bestie and I get way too honest ft. Tisha Alyn”—Spiranac caught up with the content creator, whom she’s known for over a decade, adding in the introduction, “We played junior golf together, college golf together, a little bit of pro golf together and we started doing the social media thing around the same time.”

The 40-minute episode followed the pair as they made their way around the breathtaking course for a friendly game, reminiscing about their history with the sport and with each other. They also leaned into their content creator backgrounds, stopping for a classic “OG Golf Girl Fit Check” and breaking down their course-ready looks.

Spiranac totally embraced her signature style, rocking a white Alo tennis skirt, a blue patterned halter top from Urban Outfitters, oversized Warby Parker sunglasses, G/FORE sneakers and a sleek silver necklace from London Jewelers. Meanwhile, Alyn rocked silver-studded G/FORE sneakers, a matching glove, trendy tube socks and a sweet navy-and-pink polo-style shirt dress—all unreleased items from her own line.

Another fun moment in the episode showed some friendly competition between the longtime besties when Spiranac dared Alyn that if she made a difficult putt, they would have to “jump into the ocean.” They agreed, and to their surprise, Spiranac sank the shot. Women of their word, they then ran towards the nearby beach to take a dip; however, the area was closed off, and unfortunately, they couldn’t complete the dare—still, they got a good giggle out of it!

To watch the full episode on Spiranac’s YouTube channel, click here.

Spiranac and Alyn also weren’t the only ones who got a kick out of their sun-drenched day on the course. Fans of both content creators filled the YouTube comments with praise for the athletes, applauding their laid back vibes and fun, friendly energy.

“Awesome to see the girls out on the golf course,” a commenter cheered. “Tish was also a great addition! 👍😬😎”

“That’s how life should be every day: having a laugh and a joke with friends,” one user wrote in part, “Well done, ladies.”

“That was the most fun video I’ve watched about golf ever! What a great team,” another fan concluded. “More of these, please!”

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