Paris Hilton ‘Takes Risks’ With New Leather Micro-Skirt and Backless Top Combo
Paris Hilton knows better than anyone that fashion is about taking risks. If it works, you’re a style star ... and if it doesn’t, tomorrow is a new day.
The A Simple Life actress reminded fans of one of her most iconic lines, though we didn’t need much of a reminder—the valuable advice lives rent-free in our minds at all times.
“Skirts should be the size of belts,” the 43-year-old famously said in an interview with W Magazine in 2000. “Life’s short. Take risks.”
In her latest Instagram post she proved that she still lives by the motto today. The mom of two, who shares her son Phoenix and daughter London with husband Carter Reum, donned a micro black skirt and barely-there matching top featuring just two flaps of fabric covering her chest and one going across to connect them.
She posed for an upcoming Flaunt magazine cover, and was styled by Luca Falcioni who paired the Raga Malak two piece with a sassy, messy wet-hair look with the help of hairstylist Eduardo Ponce.
Makeup Artist Melissa Hurkman opted for a super glowy, full-glam moment including a flawless base, rosy blush, wispy lashes, and 2000s inspired glossy nude lips.
“Skirts should be the size of a belt…who said that again?😉🔥#ThatsHot📸@MorelliBrothers#FlauntMagazine,” Hilton captioned the carousel shared with her 26.4 million followers, and tagged photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli.
“🙌🏾 Yesssss! Words to live by,” Daniel Williams commented.
“Omg P u look beyond !!!! 🔥🔥,” Ashley Benson exclaimed.
“Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?!😍 YOU ARE A GODDESS❤️,” Dany Falco chimed.
“Trendsetter, now always and forever.. 👑,” one fan declared.
“It should be illegal to look this hot omg,” another added.