Priyanka Chopra Displays Her Slim Waist and Sculpted Abs in Cute Pastel Knit Set, Shares 2025 Intentions
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the start of the New Year in Turks and Caicos and soaked up some sun on the beach all holiday season long. The actress and singer, best known for her roles in Quantico and Baywatch as well as her decades-long run as one of Bollywood’s highest-paid movie stars, stunned in her latest Instagram photo dump and showed off her slim, sculpted figure in a variety of different tropical looks.
In the cover snap, she donned a super cute and cozy multicolored pastel-striped knit crop top and mini shorts set. Chopra posed on a white ledge with a gorgeous sunset and ocean view behind her and raised her arms into the air with joy.
“Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you @airbnb for such wonderful memories ❤️ @bchesky,” the 42-year-old captioned the carousel shared with her 92.6 million followers.
In the next pic, she posed in the sand with husband and singer Nick Jonas as their baby girl Malti Marie, who turns 3 next week. Chopra flaunted her sun-kissed glow, natural wavy hair and tiny waist as she donned a super cute vibrant magenta bikini featuring a bandeau style top, mid-rise bottoms and a matching straw hat. She accessorized with a playful necklace that read “Malti,” sunglasses and a belly button piercing. The “Jealous” singer wrapped his arm around his wife and wore a black T-shirt and animal print swim shorts.
In another snap, the couple, who got married in Dec. 2018, were captured for the cutest candid pic while drinking a morning coffee. Chopra extended her legs to rest on Jonas’s as she tilted her head back mid-laugh. In another sweet photo the family, who live in Los Angeles primarily, laid on a blanket on the beach.
Chopra is learning to navigate stardom and her massive career with motherhood and she’s slowly getting the hang of it, though she still feels bad when she has to leave her baby girl for work.
“I have so many people around my daughter, but I still feel guilty when I go to set. So, I have her come to me (on shoots). I am privileged… my mom used to take me to hospitals with her and I used to be in the nurses’ station playing with them,” she recalled about her mom, Madhu Chopra, who was a doctor for 40 years. “Malti is at home with my mom, which is really nice. My mom was telling me a story about how when she went to work, when I was younger, she’d leave me with my grandma and go to work feeling a sense of calm. And I think she’s returning the favour to me, which is lovely.”