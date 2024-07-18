R&B Singer Tinashe Was an Ethereal Bronzed Goddess in Florida
R&B musician Tinashe manifested an SI Swimsuit appearance as a young girl, and in 2021, her dreams came true. The Kentucky-born artist, who moved to Pasadena, Calif., as a child, traveled to Hollywood, Fla., with photographer James Macari for her feature with the franchise. While on location on the sandy shores of the Sunshine State, the “2 On” singer served the most edgy, it-girl, pop star vibes, and though it was more than three years ago, we’re still thinking about the fabulous photos.
Today, the 31-year-old uses her platform to inspire women to pursue their wildest dreams and advocate for social change.
“I would love to see more women producers and engineers. So, I would love to continue to encourage young girls to get into that side of music. Don’t wait around for an opportunity. If you have a dream, you just have to learn how to do it yourself,” Tinashe encouraged fans. “There are so many resources now with the internet. I learned how to produce and mix from watching YouTube tutorials. So, if there’s something you want to figure out, take it upon yourself to learn it, and don’t wait around for someone to validate that.”
The multihyphenate, who is not only an incredible multi-platinum-certified singer, is also a talented writer, dancer, producer, sound engineer and creative director. Her latest single, Nasty, is her first song as a solo artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100.
Below are some of our favorite photos from her 2021 feature with James Macari.