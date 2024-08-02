Retired Pro Snowboarder Clair Bidez Channeled Cupid on the Slopes of Whistler, Canada
While multiple athletes usually grace the pages of the SI Swimsuit magazine each year, the franchise did something extra special and cool (literally) in 2010. The team traveled to frosty Whistler, Canada, a mountainous paradise up north that is so beautiful and pristine that it feels like you’re inside a magical snow globe. There, athletes Lacy Schnoor, Hannah Teter, Lindsey Vonn and Clair Bidez were photographed by visual artist Warwick Saint.
Former pro snowboarder Bidez began competing at the age of 10, and by the time she was 16, the Colorado native was asked to join the U.S. snowboarding team. She was geared up and qualified for an appearance at the Winter Olympics, but unfortunately had to retire from the sport due to an ankle injury in 2010, just ahead of the Vancouver games. But, it was still a special year, as the 36-year-old posed on the slopes of for an incredible SI Swimsuit feature that we still enjoy reflecting upon today.
It’s still months away from Valentine’s Day, but love is always in the air and we’re never going to say no to a look back at her photos in a variety of adorable red and heart printed bikinis. Additionally, the former Halfpipe Junior World Champion also posed with some of her ski gear, including boots, puffy jackets, mittens, goggles and even her snowboard, for some super fun, unique and vibey pics.
Below are six of our favorite photos from Bidez’s 2010 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Whistler, Canada.