Retired Track and Field Star Allyson Felix Establishes First-Ever Nursery at Olympic Village
Former Olympic runner Allyson Felix is changing the game for mothers in sports across the world. The 38-year-old, who is the most decorated track and field athlete in history, just partnered with diaper and baby care brand Pampers to launch the first-ever nursery at Olympic Village.
The 20-time world champion and 11-time Olympic medalist (7 of them gold), who competed in the 2004, ’08, ’12, ’16 and ’20 games retired in 2022, and is now dedicated to making the lives of fellow female athletes with children easier, and increasing inclusivity and coverage for women’s sports.
“I just knew how difficult it was to compete at the top level after I had my daughter and some practical things were really hard. When I [joined] on the Athletes Commission of the IOC [International Olympic Committee], I really wanted to be that voice for athlete moms, and just take away one less thing for them to worry about, you know, in the pressure of competition. So this space is a place where they can have play time and feed their babies and get away from a lot of the noise that happens at the Olympic Games,” she said in a live interview with Gayle King and CBS Mornings.
She added that the nursery is more than just a space for parents and babies to have some private time, it is also a “shift in culture” that is telling women that you can choose motherhood, while still staying at the top of your game (literally) and “not have to miss a beat.” Felix is looking forward to expanding efforts even more.
The Los Angeles native is a mom to two kids, Camryn, 5, and baby boy Trey whom she welcomed with husband and sprinter/hurdler Kenneth Ferguson in April. She has been open about her journey with IVF, and vulnerably detailed her “traumatic” yet “rewarding” experience giving birth for the second time.
Felix also offered her perspective on whether or not there is still a stigma around moms in sports, and if their careers are essentially "over" when they decide to have kids, the way the stereotype and societal pressures often make it out to be.
“I think we're moving in the right direction. A lot has been done, you know, we’ve really pushed to be in a better place. And I think we’re seeing so many amazing athlete mom role models for the younger ones to look to,” she shared. “I hope that we just continue to find ways to better support these women.”
The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to kick off on July 26 and wrap up on Aug. 11. While Felix won't be competing, she will be in the city as a spectator.
“I will be there in a whole different capacity. It’s a bit of all of the emotions. You know, this is the first time in two decades, and I won’t be competing there. I think there’s a bit of loss and grief, but also just some excitement for this new chapter,” she continued. “I mean, I’m bringing my whole family. We’ll be able to take in the games and watch them with a lot less nerves, so I’m looking forward to that as well.”