Rob Gronkowski Pens Sweetest Birthday Letter to Camille Kostek With Adorable Photos
Rob Gronkowski is proving he’s the biggest love bug with the beautiful message he wrote to his longtime partner, SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek, for her birthday.
Gronkowski, 35, took to Instagram to profess the love and adoration he has for his model and TV host girlfriend, 33. Highlighting how “incredible” of a woman she is and the good energy she brings whenever she goes, the former NFL star had us swooning.
“Happy Birthday to my Dancing Queen @camillekostek,” Gronkowski, who now serves as a football studio analyst, wrote. “From your incredible kindness to your infectious energy, you light up every room you walk into babe!! You deserve the best, not just today but always. Love you to the moon and back! And the best Momma anyone could ask for to our loving boy.” He ended the caption by tagging their cute dog, Ralphie.
In addition to these heartfelt words, he also paired the post with two lovely pictures of him right next to his girl’s side. One featured the two cozied up on the couch wearing casual clothes, while the other was more formal, with the two dressed to the nines with his clean white button-up long sleeve and her red hot strapless corset top.
Whether they’re just hanging out at home or walking the red carpet at a star-studded event, it’s evident Gronkowski and Kostek only have eyes for one another.
As fans have watched Gronkowski and Kostek’s relationship grow stronger and stronger over the years, they’ve begun to root for them to last the long haul. The pair has been together since 2015, and their followers can’t help but mention the next big step when commenting on their social media posts.
“Yooo it’s time bud ! 💍 we all love her for you! You have our blessing! lol,” one fan wrote on Gronkowski’s latest post.
Being together for nearly 10 years, Gronkowski had nothing but glowing things to say about the SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the magazine after winning the inaugural open casting call in 2018 and has returned every year since—in a recent interview.
“There has been a lot of success in that decade and it just keeps continuing. And I wouldn’t be where I am without her right now,” the 35-year-old told The New York Post. “So gotta ask her how she got me to this point because she can only explain it to the best, how she got the best out of me. She’s got a funny story behind that.”
“But cheers to that over the last decade,” he added. “We’re going to keep continuing that success and just keep working together. We help each other out, we get together and share each other’s schedules and we manage it with perfection, especially sharing a dog [Ralphie] as well, which is the joy of our lives, too.”