Robin Holzken Brought Fun, Flirty Vibes to the Shores of the Bahamas With SI Swimsuit
Dutch model Robin Holzken made a dazzling entrance into the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit universe in 2018, lighting up the beaches of the Bahamas in an array of vibrant neon swimwear. Photographed by Ben Watts, her debut was equal parts sultry and playful, setting the stage for what would become a three-year streak with the iconic brand.
The following year, Holzken swapped the tropical backdrop for the wild landscapes of Kenya, where she embraced a safari-inspired aesthetic surrounded by giraffes and other animals roaming around behind her while Yu Tsai captured it all on camera. She returned once more in 2020, this time striking poses on the pristine shores of Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands with Josie Clough behind the lens.
The 27-year-old, who has graced campaigns for global powerhouses like Victoria’s Secret, Versace, Kith and GUESS, thrives in front of the camera—but she also wants people to know there’s more to models than just the glossy images they project.
“I really like to be in front of the camera. I get to be a different person every time, because I’m always given new characters. I love traveling [and] getting to know new people. That’s my favorite part,” she shared about the pros of modeling, adding that there are also common misconceptions about the industry. “We’re all human beings and not arrogant. Sometimes when you’re a model, people expect right away that you’re not a nice person. We only show one side in photos, but we can be the total opposite of that. It makes sense if you look only at pictures, but there’s more to it.”
Holzken had long admired SI Swimsuit, before ever stepping in front of the camera for the brand. After moving to the U.S., she noticed the magazine everywhere and was drawn to how it celebrated more than just beauty. “I just love the way they portrayed women. It’s not just about the way they look, but their personalities also,” she explained. “I got the option to model and I was trying not to expect anything... It didn’t seem real to me. I didn’t want to get my hopes up. When my agent told me I got it, I was freaking out. When I was finally shooting and when it was really happening for me, I was screaming. I couldn’t believe it at first until I was shooting.”
Below are some of our favorite images from Holzken‘s 2018 feature with Ben Watts in the Bahamas.