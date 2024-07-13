Roger Federer Poses With Taylor Swift at Eras Tour: ‘In My Swiftie Era’
The past few years have proven Taylor Swift to be one of the biggest stars music has ever seen. Even Roger Federer, one of the best professional tennis players to ever play the game, can’t help but be a little starstruck by the hit musician.
On July 9, the athlete found himself in the crowd at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Zürich, Switzerland. And he couldn’t leave the show without introducing himself to the star. Backstage after the concert, Federer posed beside a smiling Swift, fresh off the stage and still dressed in one of her iconic sequined stage outfits.
Federer posted the photo to his Instagram page following the concert alongside the caption, “In my Swiftie era 🦋🫶💜🧣🌃🐍💘🪩🌲🕰️🤍.” The former pro made it clear that he has great appreciation for the pop musician, who is in the midst of the highest-grossing concert tour ever recorded.
Over the past several months, Swift has become a fan favorite among athletes. Between her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, her close friendships with his teammates and all of the sports figures who have cheered for her from the crowd of one of her concerts, the 34-year-old has proven that her popularity knows no boundaries.
With months of Eras Tour dates remaining, there are sure to be other big names (in sports or otherwise) making appearances in the crowd of her stadium concerts. But for now, it’s enough to know that Federer is in her camp.