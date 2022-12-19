Rose Bertram’s Top 10 Photos From Curaçao

Rose Bertram made three consecutive appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue in the last decade. The blonde beauty first worked with photographer Yu Tsai in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2015, where she also posed for a separate bodypainting feature.

The following year, the model was photographed again by Yu Tsai, this time in Tahiti. In 2017 she traveled to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao with photographer Ben Watts. The following year Bertram became the first model to appear on the cover of the Dutch edition of Vogue pregnant (her eldest daughter was born in 2018).

Now a mother of two, Bertram, who was raised in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium, was featured on the covers of Women’s Health NL, Vogue NL and Grazia NL this fall and winter season alone.

In 2016, Bertram spoke to Vogue about her modeling career, chatting about her petite stature compared to other models (she’s 5′ 7″) and growing her personal brand.

“In my first year I did Sports Illustrated and people started to know who I was; in my second year I saw my social media grow and I began working more on branding myself. I’m really happy because I’m getting to [do] things that are harder, especially for a girl my size and height,” she told Vogue. “I’m seeing changes in my career right now and that’s one of the things I’m so excited about... At a certain point in your career you have to have the right management and people behind you; that is what takes you to the next level. ”

Today, the model has 921,000 Instagram followers, so it’s clear she’s grown her personal brand exponentially.

Bertram also described her personal style as “tomboyish,” saying, she’s “not a dress girl.”

“I like ripped T-shirts and jeans, thigh-high boots and a loose shirt... It’s about showing your character with the clothes you wear and the look that you choose,” she said. “I have curly hair and sometimes it’s hard when I put on something very classic because curls are so playful, but I feel curls are a part of my identity.”

Below are 10 of Bertram’s most stunning pictures from her photo shoot in Curaçao.