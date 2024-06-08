Salma Hayek Sizzles in 1990s Swimwear Modeling Throwback Pic
Salma Hayek’s throwback Thursday post might have been our favorite one this week. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress, who starred in a campaign for H&M’s 1999 swimwear collection, dug up a photo from the archives to share with her 28.5 million Instagram followers.
In the snap, the 57-year-old posed on her side, with one hand resting on her hip and the other holding her head up. She donned a brown bikini with a structured, bustier-style top and silver ring details on the low-rise hipster bottoms. Hayek showed off her slim, hourglass figure and impeccable modeling skills. In the following slide, Hayek included a more recent snap from 2020, of herself in the same side pose, wearing a plunging one-piece in a similar chocolate hue.
“Some poses never get old. Algunas poses nunca pasan de moda. 📸 H&M Campaign 1999, Édgar Ramírez L’OFFICIEL 2020,” Hayek captioned the carousel in both English and Spanish.
The mom of one, who shares daughter Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, recently wrapped up filming Without Blood, an upcoming war drama film in which she plays the role of Nina. The movie, currently in post-production, was coproduced and directed by Angelina Jolie, and is based on the book of the same name by Alessandro Baricco.
Jolie described Hayek as “raw, authentic and mesmerizing,” while the Frida actress returned the compliments, saying Jolie is “probably the best director I’ve ever worked with.”