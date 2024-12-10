Sarah Jane Ramos and Fiancé Dak Prescott Are Expecting Baby No. 2
After welcoming daughter Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott on Feb. 22, 2024, Sarah Jane Ramos and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are gearing up to add to their growing family. The two, who have always planned to have their children close in age, are currently awaiting the arrival of a baby girl, due on May 22, 2025.
While they’re keeping their baby girl’s first name under wraps until her birth, the happy couple have exclusively revealed their daughter’s middle name, Rayne, which honors Prescott’s first name, with SI Swimsuit. We’re also thrilled to share a few never-before seen images from the pair’s maternity photo shoots, captured by photographer Summer Gattuso on Davis Island in Tampa and near the couple’s home base in Texas.
Ramos, 31, was roughly five-and-a-half weeks along when she found out she was expecting for the second time. Later that day, she headed to AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys’ first home game of the season, where she surprised Prescott, also 31, with the news.
The Tampa, Fla., native, who is the oldest of three girls herself, describes motherhood as “life in color,” and Ramos says she can’t wait to raise empowered daughters who grow with and learn from one another, just like she and her sisters have over the years.
“It’s really special to be a female in this world in this day and age and to watch your siblings grow up and be empowered, taking notes and using you as an example, but [also] being themselves and growing into what makes them their own person,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “It’s so beautiful to watch and I can’t wait to do the same with MJ and watch Dak become a girl dad, part two. He’s perfect. He’s the best girl dad ever.”
As her girls grow up together, Ramos hopes to teach her daughters that they can achieve anything they want in life through hard work and consistency. “Fundamentally, I want my girls to know that being a great person will get you very far in life above all else,” she says.
Ramos, who is busy juggling parenthood and pregnancy with her career as a certified wine and spirit specialist, also recently launched her own lifestyle website, where she shares insights into family life, her favorite products of the moment and her passion for golf.
And while being a working mom certainly requires balance, Ramos believes that motherhood is “the most beautiful gift in the world.” She also says that parenthood has only deepened her bond with Prescott.
“Obviously parenting brings a new element to your relationship because it’s not about you two anymore, the priority is your child,” Ramos states of her partnership with Prescott, whom she got engaged to in October. “But [parenting] makes you understand your partner on such a deeper, emotional level, and it’s definitely brought us even closer. It’s a blessing.”