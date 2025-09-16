Serena and Venus Williams to Share Their Story Like Never Before in New Podcast
The Williams sisters are telling their story, their way. On Sept. 15, the pair of tennis standouts announced that they were teaming up for their newest endeavor: Stockton St. Podcast, coming to X tomorrow, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. ET.
“We’re switching courts," Serena and older sister Venus exclaimed in a joint Instagram reel on Tuesday, coupled with a microphone and tennis ball emoji. “From baseline to punchlines [...] Come for the tea, stay for the laughs,” the post continued.
At the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the duo of SI Swimsuit models—Venus made her debut in 2005, while Serena shot with the magazine in 2003, 2004 and 2017—sported complementing yellow sets for the show’s Episode 1 teaser.
And fans are more than ready to tune in.
“LOVE THIS on sooo many levels!!! The sisterhood- the tennis greats- the girls just being girls are more,” AJ Akua Okyerebea Johnson penned.
“Everything about this is Iconic. Period,” another user agreed.
“These ladies still have an impact on the tennis world. Their longevity is unmatched,” one commenter added.
Paying homage to the street that the Williams sisters resided on in Compton, Calif., Venus explained in an interview with PEOPLE that the podcast’s title quite literally reflects the athletes’ roots.
“Our life has been a journey, and our journey started in a place where a lot of people wouldn’t have guessed that we could get to where we were,” the 45-year-old, who most-recently participated in the U.S. Open in earlier this month, told the publication “It’s all about what you put into your life and then you get the result — so that’s what we want to share.”
But the podcast won’t be solely centered around the athlete’s renowned careers in the sport—earning eight Olympic gold medals, 12 Wimbledon titles and 30 Grand Slam singles championships combined. In fact, their success just scratches the surface of the show’s depth.
“This isn’t a tennis podcast. This isn’t a sports podcast.” Serena declared to The Hollywood Reporter. “Myself and my sister, we’ve always been part of so much more outside of that.”
The three-time SI Swimsuit model further elaborated with PEOPLE: “We feel like there’s so much that we’ve learned in our lives and can motivate people... Whether they’re teaching their kids that or whether they’re teaching their students or whatever the case may be.”
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!