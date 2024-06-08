Serena Williams Inspired While on SI Swimsuit Set in Turks and Caicos
When Serena Williams took to Turks and Caicos for her 2017 SI Swimsuit photo shoot, she wasn’t entering unfamiliar territory. The world-renowned tennis player had already posed for the issue two other times, starting back in 2003.
And over a decade later, she was back for her third photo shoot with the brand. Williams posed for photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel in a series of colorful neon swimsuits, which perfectly complemented the backdrop in the tropical island destination.
When it came to her third brand feature, the 42-year-old had her athleticism top of mind. Williams is “strong,” and she’s “not size two,” she said while on set. Regardless, “it’s O.K. to look good, to feel good,” no matter what.
“I want people to come away with the fact that it’s O.K. to be comfortable in your body,” she said. “I’m strong, and I feel like it’s O.K. to look strong, and to be sexy and be a woman. And to be unbreakable. I really want to have that influence for people out there [who have] my body type.”
The now retired tennis player is an inspiration in so many areas of her life, and her 2017 photo shoot dedicated to body confidence was no exception. There’s no doubt her photos inspired self-confidence in countless women.
But they were also just exquisite snaps. With two other SI Swimsuit photo shoots under her belt, Williams knew exactly what to do. Here are a few of the brilliant photographs from the trip.