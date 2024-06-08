Swimsuit

Serena Williams Inspired While on SI Swimsuit Set in Turks and Caicos

The former pro tennis player showed her strength during her third brand photo shoot.

Martha Zaytoun

Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks and Caicos
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks and Caicos / Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated

When Serena Williams took to Turks and Caicos for her 2017 SI Swimsuit photo shoot, she wasn’t entering unfamiliar territory. The world-renowned tennis player had already posed for the issue two other times, starting back in 2003.

And over a decade later, she was back for her third photo shoot with the brand. Williams posed for photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel in a series of colorful neon swimsuits, which perfectly complemented the backdrop in the tropical island destination.

When it came to her third brand feature, the 42-year-old had her athleticism top of mind. Williams is “strong,” and she’s “not size two,” she said while on set. Regardless, “it’s O.K. to look good, to feel good,” no matter what.

“I want people to come away with the fact that it’s O.K. to be comfortable in your body,” she said. “I’m strong, and I feel like it’s O.K. to look strong, and to be sexy and be a woman. And to be unbreakable. I really want to have that influence for people out there [who have] my body type.”

The now retired tennis player is an inspiration in so many areas of her life, and her 2017 photo shoot dedicated to body confidence was no exception. There’s no doubt her photos inspired self-confidence in countless women.

But they were also just exquisite snaps. With two other SI Swimsuit photo shoots under her belt, Williams knew exactly what to do. Here are a few of the brilliant photographs from the trip.

Serena Williams
Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated
Serena Williams
Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated
Serena Williams
Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated
Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/SwimNews