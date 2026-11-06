Hunter McGrady’s Festive Christmas Ornament Edit Just Dropped in Time for the Holiday Season

Mariah Carey may be the queen of Christmas, but Hunter McGrady is not far behind. The SI Swimsuit legend adores the holiday season, and if you follow the model on Instagram, you know that she began decorating for Christmas while the rest of us were still sorting through our Halloween candy.

Holiday decor | Courtesy of Hunter McGrady

And in order to help the rest of the population feel holly and jolly this season, McGrady just unveiled a gorgeous holiday ornament collection with 25th and Noel, which is officially available for purchase today. Her edit is divided among three different rooms, including ornaments inspired by Hunter’s Living Room (featuring nostalgic hues), and playful and sweet bedroom decor for her two children, Hudson and Ava.

“Christmas has always been a feeling to me,” McGrady tells SI Swimsuit. “Not just a day on the calendar, or the presents and decorations, but a feeling that begins long before Christmas morning ever arrives. It’s the anticipation, the gearing up for the season, the familiar songs, the lights and the stories behind every ornament hanging on the tree. It’s the memories and moments attached to the season that make it so special.”

25th and Noel

In collaborating with 25th and Noel on The Hunter McGrady holiday edit, the Model Citizen podcast cohost hopes that the ornaments will help families create special memories around the tree that they can look back fondly upon for years to come.

Plaid teddy bear ornament | Courtesy of Hunter McGrady

“Every ornament has a story,” McGrady explains. “Every tradition brings back a memory. Certain songs can take you right back to a particular Christmas, a particular room or a particular moment in your life. That’s what Christmas has always meant to me: a collection of feelings, memories, people and moments that come together once a year and remind us of what matters most.

“That's exactly why I was so thrilled to partner with 25th and Noel on this edit. It felt like an opportunity to capture something I have always loved and believed in the magic of the season and, more importantly, the emotion behind it. This wasn’t simply about creating something beautiful for Christmas. It was about capturing a feeling that is so personal to me and sharing it with others.”

25th and Noel

Shop the complete Hunter McGrady edit with 25th and Noel here.

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