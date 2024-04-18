SI Swim Legend Halima Aden Stuns in the Dominican Republic
Cara O’Bleness
When she joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2019, Halima Aden made history as the first model to ever pose for the publication in a hijab and burkini. Making the moment even more special, the Somali-American model had the opportunity to return to her native Kenya for her photo shoot with Yu Tsai.
“I keep thinking [back] to 6-year-old me who, in this same country, was in a refugee camp,” Halima stated while on location. “So to grow up to live the American dream [and] to come back to Kenya and shoot for SI [Swimsuit] in the most beautiful parts of Kenya–I don’t think that’s a story that anybody could make up.”
The 26-year-old returned to the fold the following year, when she traveled to the Dominican Republic with Kate Powers for her sophomore brand feature. At the time, she told InStyle that she hoped to inspire young Muslim girls to embrace burkinis through her images in that year’s SI Swimsuit Issue.
“I’m hoping it’s going to reach young women who want to pursue swimming,” she told the outlet. “A lot of girls who are hijabis or Muslim, who want to wear something more covered, they didn’t even know a burkini existed.”
While in the Caribbean country, Aden, who has been featured on the cover of Elle Singapore and Grazia UK, donned an array of stunning looks, which encompassed everything from muted neutrals to colorful and light patterns. Below are just a few of our favorite photos captured by Powers in the Dominican Republic.