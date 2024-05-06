SI Swimsuit Legend Nina Agdal Returns for 60th Anniversary Issue
Nina Agdal first worked with SI Swimsuit in 2012, when her feature in Seychelles with photographer James Macari earned her Rookie of the Year honors. The Danish model would go on to appear in the annual issue six consecutive years, landing on the cover of the 50th anniversary edition in ’14 with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.
Since her last issue appearance (Mexico in 2017), Agdal has dedicated herself to the wellness space, having launched her platform, The Agdal Method, in 2020. The fitness entrepreneur made headlines last month, announcing that she and fiancé Logan Paul are expecting a baby girl later this year. Now Agdal is making bigger news: the brand legend will make her triumphant return to the SI Swimsuit franchise in the 60th anniversary edition, which hits newsstands on May 14.
While on location in Belize for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, we caught up with Agdal to chat about her experience on set and her legacy with the brand.
“We captured some really beautiful moments”
The morning started off with rain, but by the afternoon, the sun eventually came out and created the ideal setting for Agdal’s photo shoot with Derek Kettela.
“The second half of the day was amazing,” Agdal says. “We got to this beautiful island. The sun showed up for me, which I’m really thankful for, and I think we captured some really beautiful moments.”
All of the swimsuits she wore for the feature were intentionally white, and while she describes her personal swimsuit aesthetic as sporty, this monochromatic styling was elevated and chic. Agdal was a huge fan of look in particular.
“The one-piece with the belt on it was just an iconic look, and it felt so good on,” she teases of the piece, which was accessorized with a gold belt. “I felt super sexy and confident [in it].”
Agdal describes Belize as the best snorkeling spot she’s ever been to, and says that reuniting with the SI Swimsuit team was an incredible experience.
“It’s been so fun to be back with the team,” she states. “I kind of forgot how much it just feels like a work family. You’re just being supported by everyone around you and you’re able to be yourself and not have to worry about anything.”
“Everybody is perfect with their imperfections”
Agdal reflects fondly upon her SI Swimsuit debut, which took place more than a decade ago, and says she’s grown exponentially since that photo shoot in East Africa.
“I was so young [and] it was my first real big shoot in America,” she says. “I didn’t really know what I was doing. I still kind of don’t, but back then I really didn't know what I was doing. I was more nervous, obviously, being in a swimsuit and knowing how many people [were] going to see it [was] extremely intimidating. I was kind of just pretending I knew what I was doing and then it ended up working out. But [it’s] a completely different feeling from then to now.”
Earning the Rookie of the Year title in 2012 truly launched Agdal’s career in the United States, and helped her to establish credibility in the industry.
“Getting that was kind of just like a recognition and a push that this girl is here to stay and she’s special and you know, keep your eyes on her and watch her,” she adds. “Doing that [photo shoot] with Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] completely helped me and my career. After that, I was booking bigger campaigns, I was making more money, I was buying business class [airfare].”
Agdal, who describes the SI Swimsuit brand as inclusive and empowered, hopes that women recognize themselves when they see her photos in this year’s issue.
“Just know that even though I look like I’m 100 percent confident, I also have really bad days and I get insecure about a lot … but, that doesn’t mean that there’s anything wrong with me. Everybody is perfect with their imperfections and it’s all part of being human,” she explains. “So if you’re feeling insecure about something, you’re not alone. I feel the same way—but you just gotta own your sh - - and rock it.”