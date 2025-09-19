5 SI Swimsuit Looks That Prove Gold Is Truly the Color of Luxury
If there’s ever a time you’re heading to the beach hoping to look like the most expensive person on the sands, wear a gold swimsuit! There’s no denying this color will allow you to effortlessly look stylish and glamorous.
Nervous about where to start? Don’t be, because these five SI Swimsuit models can show you just where to begin.
How gold swimsuits bring opulence to the beach
There’s nothing more comforting and easy-to-follow than a classic string bikini. However, it’s important to remember that the brightness of the gold will take this from being a typical two-piece to one that radiates a mesmerizing aura. Tinashe slayed this look cultivated by Lisa Marie Fernandez, and you can certainly do the same.
This two-piece Kamie Crawford sported took the traditional design of a triangle-shaped bikini top and thong bikini bottom and elevated it to superstar status. The chains of gold coming together to form this one by Natalia Fedner look was a work of art, highlighting the ways gold can intertwine jewelry and swimwear.
If the goal is to make beachgoers do a double take, then an ensemble like Hannah Ferguson’s Fiji one-piece is the way to go. She literally looked like a golden goddess, as the bodice was covered by a swimsuit that was akin to golden armor. From the intricate detailing of the swimsuit by THE BLONDS to the riveting color, this was, hands-down, a look you should absolutely replicate when summer rolls around once more.
Perhaps you want to go for something a little more muted? After all, sometimes luxury can roll in silence. If that’s the case, then take a few notes from Brooks Nader’s Bermuda bikini. It’s a more hushed gold, easy on the eyes and not as loud as the color we all know. Even so, with its shimmer, it still demands attention. This is the perfect middle ground for a gold bikini, and it’s all thanks to Norma Kamali’s design.
Another thing that’s important to remember when shopping for gold swimsuits is that, like any color, there’s a spectrum. You have your bright yellow gold pieces, and you have your rose gold pieces. This alluring one-piece crafted by none other than SI Swimsuit was more of a rosy copper. Barbara Palvin made the lavish outfit flourish even more with yellow gold bangles—a choice that you should also try to really hone in on that gold aesthetic.
By wearing a gold swimsuit like the ones above, there’s no doubt that the next time you head to the beach, you will certainly stand out from the rest.