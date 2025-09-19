Swimsuit

5 SI Swimsuit Looks That Prove Gold Is Truly the Color of Luxury

This classic metallic shade is a go-to for a reason.

Diana Nosa

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.
Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

If there’s ever a time you’re heading to the beach hoping to look like the most expensive person on the sands, wear a gold swimsuit! There’s no denying this color will allow you to effortlessly look stylish and glamorous.

Nervous about where to start? Don’t be, because these five SI Swimsuit models can show you just where to begin.

How gold swimsuits bring opulence to the beach

Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez.
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Earrings by Lili Claspe. Necklace by Aureum. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

There’s nothing more comforting and easy-to-follow than a classic string bikini. However, it’s important to remember that the brightness of the gold will take this from being a typical two-piece to one that radiates a mesmerizing aura. Tinashe slayed this look cultivated by Lisa Marie Fernandez, and you can certainly do the same.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Bracelet by Cartier.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Bracelet by Cartier. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

This two-piece Kamie Crawford sported took the traditional design of a triangle-shaped bikini top and thong bikini bottom and elevated it to superstar status. The chains of gold coming together to form this one by Natalia Fedner look was a work of art, highlighting the ways gold can intertwine jewelry and swimwear.

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

If the goal is to make beachgoers do a double take, then an ensemble like Hannah Ferguson’s Fiji one-piece is the way to go. She literally looked like a golden goddess, as the bodice was covered by a swimsuit that was akin to golden armor. From the intricate detailing of the swimsuit by THE BLONDS to the riveting color, this was, hands-down, a look you should absolutely replicate when summer rolls around once more.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Perhaps you want to go for something a little more muted? After all, sometimes luxury can roll in silence. If that’s the case, then take a few notes from Brooks Nader’s Bermuda bikini. It’s a more hushed gold, easy on the eyes and not as loud as the color we all know. Even so, with its shimmer, it still demands attention. This is the perfect middle ground for a gold bikini, and it’s all thanks to Norma Kamali’s design.

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.
Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Another thing that’s important to remember when shopping for gold swimsuits is that, like any color, there’s a spectrum. You have your bright yellow gold pieces, and you have your rose gold pieces. This alluring one-piece crafted by none other than SI Swimsuit was more of a rosy copper. Barbara Palvin made the lavish outfit flourish even more with yellow gold bangles—a choice that you should also try to really hone in on that gold aesthetic.

By wearing a gold swimsuit like the ones above, there’s no doubt that the next time you head to the beach, you will certainly stand out from the rest.

More Fashion:

feed

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews