SI Swimsuit Model Barbara Palvin Gets Steamy in These 6 Pics From Curaçao
Hungarian model Barbara Palvin made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2016, traveling to Turks and Caicos with photographer James Macari, later securing the coveted Rookie of the Year title. She returned to the fold the following three years, posing on the beaches of Curaçao and the Bahamas for visual artist Ben Watts, and reuniting with Macari in Costa Rica in 2019.
“I was super happy. It’s a huge thing in my career. It’s going to change a lot—like everything’s going to change—after this comes out. And you know, it’s an honor,” the 30-year-old reflected at the time of her debut with the franchise. “They really support feminine women. I think it’s amazing what [SI Swimsuit] stands for ... I was pretty nervous. But they made me so comfortable, so I actually got into it. They didn’t want me to change anything for the shoot; they wanted me to stay the same way.”
The former Victoria‘s Secret Angel, who tied the knot last year with her longtime boyfriend and now husband, actor Dylan Sprouse, has also starred in campaigns for H&M, Armani Beauty, For Love and Lemons, Alo Yoga, Versace, Jimmy Choo and more major brands. Palvin was discovered at the age of 12, while walking in a village near her hometown of Budapest. She signed with IMG Models in 2009, and today is represented by Ford Models.
Below are six marvelous photos from Palvin’s 2017 photo shoot with Watts in Curaçao, in which she donned the sweetest pastel swimwear