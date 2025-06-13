13 SI Swimsuit Photos That Bring All the Campfire Vibes This Friday the 13th
We’ve reached another Friday the 13th, and while many are getting their horror movie marathons on, others are making sure not to break any superstitious rules today. For the SI Swimsuit team, we’re using this unofficial holiday to look ahead to the summer season, which is right around the corner, as well as reminisce on warm-weather photo shoots of the past. While many of the magazine’s features are photographed from tropical locations, we’ve also traveled to stunning lakes and national parks.
Friday the 13th means roasting marshmallows, swimming in a lake and sleeping in tents, among other things. Let’s look back at 13 fabulous photos from the SI Swimsuit archives that simply scream rustic warmth and outdoor beauty.
In 2015, SI Swimsuit Legend Nina Agdal traveled to Utah, where she was photographed by James Macari. Posing at the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, the Danish model made the desert sexy.
The same year, fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Lily Aldridge posed for the magazine in Washington, where she captured an all-American girl vibe in the gorgeous Olympic National Park. Posing in the woods and in the water, this photo is making us want to go camping ASAP.
Jetting off to an international desert, Brazilian model Danielle Sarahyba was a total outdoors dream while posing for Raphael Mazzucco in the Atacama Desert, Chile. “Here is the perfect weather. It’s sunny and blue skies,” she shared while on set in 2010.
Hannah Jeter landed the cover of SI Swimsuit in 2015 with a lovely spread of images taken in Tennessee. Posing for photographer Ben Watts, she enjoyed the wonders of nature. In this photo above, she uses a bow and arrow as a prop as she walks through the grass, with archery practice being an ideal activity for any camping trip.
Speaking of enjoying nature, Emily DiDonato channeled gorgeous cowgirl vibes in Saratoga, Wyo., for her 2020 photo shoot. Embracing the Western style, she posed outdoors in denim and cowboy hats, making for the most picturesque rustic aesthetic.
Traveling to a cold-weather location, Hailey Clauson embraced the frigid temperatures of Finland with her 2017 photo shoot with Walter Chin. Though she didn’t get to enjoy the warmth that a traditional camping trip brings, she posed outside a cabin in the snow, perfect for a campfire to keep her cozy.
In 2010, SI Swimsuit Legend Irina Shayk traveled to the Atacama Desert, Chile, for a flawless feature with photographer Raphael Mazzucco. Posing in the dirt against the gorgeous natural backdrop, she looked ready to start a fire as she rocked a crochet bikini and plaid button-down around her waist.
In 2015, SI Swimsuit shot adventurous Route 66 shoots with multiple models, seeing talent pose on the road, at rest stops and in cars. The photo above, featuring Ariel Meredith, Ashley Smith, Hannah Ferguson and Sara Sampaio, photographed by Ben Morris, delivers total road trip vibes. On their way to a camping trip? It certainly looks so.
Danielle Herrington was a total nature babe for her 2020 shoot in Saratoga, Wyo. Posing at Brush Creek Ranch, the SI Swimsuit Legend proved the outdoors can be glamorous, serving up looks in the grass, in the dirt and in the water. The Western aesthetic looks great on her.
Connecting with nature and animals, Tanaye White traveled to Sacramento, Calif., in 2021 for a mesmerizing shoot in the outdoors. Posing in the hay and with horses for photographer Anne Menke, she embraced rustic glam with stunning swimsuits.
Taking it back to 2015, SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Love was totally breathtaking posing with no clothes against the water, which doesn’t look dissimilar to Friday the 13th’s Crystal Lake. She traveled to the scenic Tennessee for the feature with photographer Ben Watts, proving she looks fabulous in pastoral environments.
Another stunning shot from Utah, Chanel Iman was a desert stunner in 2015 when being photographed by James Macari. Enjoying the warm, dry weather of the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, the model also posed on a horse as she embraced the outdoors.
Last but not least, model-actress Kelly Rohrbach was a natural in the woods when posing in Big Sur, Calif., for photographer Yu Tsai in 2015. Flaunting her toned and tanned figure, she had a blast on land and in water, making us envious of the lovely climate.