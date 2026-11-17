What would you do to make your dream of modeling for the annual SI Swimsuit Issue a reality? For those located in the New York City area (or willing to travel to the Big Apple), lining up outside on a cool November morning was just the first step in making their dreams come true—and joining the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue roster.

Yesterday, Monday, Nov. 16, aspiring models headed to Spring Studios at 6 St. Johns Ln., New York, N.Y., 10013, which hosted our first stop for Swim Search 2027. There, participants had the opportunity to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in hopes of being cast in the forthcoming 2027 issue.

Throughout the day’s open casting, women mixed and mingled with the magazine’s staff and visited the Portrait Studio to have a professional headshot taken. To keep aspiring models energized throughout the busy day, Radiesse was on hand with a luxurious coffee bar activation for a delicious (and much-needed) caffeine boost, and FIJI Water kept attendees hydrated as they got ready for the camera. There were also stations throughout the event space where attendees were able to create content and self-film.

SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek (who co-won the inaugural 2018 Swim Search) was also on hand, and the 2019 cover model gave attendees a major lesson in perfecting their runway walks. Jena Sims (a soon-to-be four-time SI Swimsuit model and co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search) was present as well and helped provide expert tips and moral support throughout the casting.

Also on hand to meet and greet models and answer any questions related to all things SI Swimsuit modeling were former Swim Search co-winner Achieng Agutu and soon-to-be four-time magazine star XANDRA. Agutu, known as the “Confidence Queen” and the internet’s collective bestie, brought her fierce energy to mentor aspiring SI Swimsuit models throughout the event, while XANDRA used her experience as a professional DJ to serve as the day’s unofficial hype queen—both inside and outside of Spring Studios.

Swim Search 2027: Take a peek inside New York City’s casting event

From posing for headshots and enjoying refreshing beverages from Radiesse and FIJI to writing love letters to their stylish future selves and meeting the SI Swimsuit team, Swim Search 2027 is off to an action-packed, fashion-forward start. Scroll on for a sneak peek at must-see moments from yesterday’s fun-filled festivities. Stay tuned for more!

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

Swim Search 2027 | Kateryna Shutko

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