Simone Biles Recreates Iconic Olympic Floor Routine Pose in SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
The Olympic gold medalist was featured in the magazine in 2017 and ’19.
Simone Biles, at just 25-years-old, has won seven Olympic medals, including four golds, and is rightfully known as the GOAT of gymnastics. She is truly a force to be reckoned with.
In 2017, she made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and the photoshoot by James Macari in Houston included a series of athletic poses. One particularly noteworthy pose was borrowed from Biles’s famous floor routine and featured her doing a reverse plank with one leg crossed over the other, resembling the final ending pose of her gold medal-winning routine.
Scroll to Continue
More from SwimLife
In addition to her athletic achievements, Biles has also become a champion for mental health and wellness, advocating for self-care and self-love.