Simone Biles Sassily Claps Back at Trolls Following Team USA Olympics Win
The U.S. women’s gymnastics team just won gold! Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera have reclaimed the throne after a phenomenal performance that earned them a score of 171.296 (almost six points ahead of Italy, who took the silver medal).
The 27-year-old, who is the most decorated gymnast in the world, has added to her stack of medals and is now the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. Following Tuesday’s gold, Biles had some clever, sassy words to share in a celebratory Instagram post.
“lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸,” she wrote in her caption. Though Biles didn’t explicitly direct the sarcastic message at anyone in particular, it was clearly meant for online critics and maybe even former teammate MyKayla Skinner, who criticized Team USA’s makeup and performance at the qualifying events at the end of June. In a now-deleted YouTube clip, the 2020 U.S. Olympic gymnast said “besides Simone, I feel like the talent and depth just isn’t what it used to be,” and “the girls just don’t have the work ethic.”
Tons of fans and fellow athletes piped in to comment on the two-time SI Swimsuit model’s post, congratulating the team, applauding their performance and appreciating Biles’s clever caption.
“Hahahah let the haters hate while you bada---- go get medals!!! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇,” Olympic skier and SI Swimsuit alumna Lindsey Vonn wrote.
“Go, ladies!! Welcome to the club!!👏🏻👏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Dominique Moceanu exclaimed.
“Four letter word for all the haters - G.O.A.T 🐐!!! Bravo,” Michelle Kwan gushed.
“Your neck must hurt from carrying all those gold medals 😮💨,” Fuse TV joked.
“Epic comeback. Love it so much! Ultimate inspiration. Congrats on taking care of YOU which is one of the greatest wins in life. The ripple effect & team love is so beautiful. Congratulations! 🤗❤️👑✨🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇,” Jeanette Jenkins chimed.