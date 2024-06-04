Simone Biles Takes SI Swimsuit Feature on Beaches of Mexico in Chic Pastel Swimwear
It’s been years since Simone Biles burst on the gymnastics scene, breaking records and making a name for herself. The 27-year-old has been competing professionally for over a decade now, and this past weekend, the athlete—who holds the title of most decorated gymnast in history—won a record-extending ninth U.S. Gymnastics All-Around title.
With the Paris Olympics almost upon us, Biles is gearing up for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, set to take place in Minneapolis, Minn., at the end of June. And with the success she is having this season, there’s little doubt she’s in position to make the five-person roster.
In honor of her recent accomplishments in the gym, we’ve decided to take a look back at her likewise impressive appearances on the set of SI Swimsuit. Biles has posed for the annual magazine on two occasions—for the first time in 2017, and then two years later in 2019. While both were incredible, today we’re taking a look back at her second feature, which brought her to the coast of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Like her performances on the balance beam and the floor, her photos from the tropical trip were eye-catching. The professional athlete posed in a series of pale pastel swimsuits for a powerful feature. She was self-assured and powerful in the series of photos from her second appearance on the pages of SI Swimsuit.
Below are just a few of the stunning snapshots of the gymnast, captured by photographer Walter Chin.