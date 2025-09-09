Sixtine Claps Back at Rude Commenters With the Perfect Response
Sixtine recently served a rude commenter a masterclass in clapping back and letting her accolades do the talking.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model—who debuted in 2023 with her Dominica photo shoot and returned the following year with her Belize feature—gave the classiest response to a recent bodyshaming comment, writing, “when miserable men in my comments think that just because i’m fat i don’t know ball. oh honey...” She then followed up the text with a series of her stunning snaps from SI Swimsuit.
Sixtine effortlessly proved to the rude commenter that, no matter what anyone thinks about her body, she’s comfortable in the skin she’s in and isn’t going to let anyone take that from her.
But putting people like this commenter in their place isn’t anything new for Sixtine, as she has been doing this directly and indirectly for quite some time. A champion for body neutrality, the talented model has always been vocal about the importance of normalizing all body shapes and sizes.
“Our bodies are not there to look a certain way or be aesthetic, they’re there to provide for us and allow us to live our lives,” she expressed. “It allows me to swim, it allows me to travel, it allows me to come on all these adventures and do things. It allows me to live in New York City, where it’s a lot of walking and a lot of steps and a lot of like carrying your groceries all by yourself with just your hands.”
And Sixtine’s journey of loving her body is quite refreshing. She’s come to understand that she doesn’t have to be overly celebratory of her body to appreciate it. A lesson that is healthy and essential to body neutrality.
“I do love my body and I love my curves and I’ve come to appreciate all these things, but I don’t have to appreciate those specific aesthetic things in order to just appreciate my body for what it allows me to do,” she shared. “I really found a safe space in body neutrality in that I can separate my worth and myself from my body because at the end of the day, it is just a vessel that’s allowing me to live the life I want to.”
Sixtine’s three-step lesson in body image acceptance
For those struggling with body image, Sixtine implores people to follow three goals.
1. Soul search
“I think my advice to people who are struggling with body image is to really take the time and understand why you’re struggling with that,” Sixtine shared with the SI Swimsuit team in 2023. “[Ask yourself] ‘Why do you hate these certain aspects of yourself? Why do you feel insecure about them?’ and think about where that comes from.”
2. Drop the naysayers
“Find out where that insecurity is coming from, and who’s telling you to be that way—because somebody is telling you to be that way—and get them out of your space and start following people who are going to tell you the opposite.”
3. Bare it all
“I think so [many] of us are uncomfortable with our bodies because we hide them, we refuse to look at them and we refuse to acknowledge them,” she stated. “I really think [it’s important to] sit in front of a mirror and be naked.”
Continuing to make her point, she added, “If you’re used to seeing yourself and all the little nooks and crannies and everything, and the rolls and the marks and whatever, then you’re not so shocked every time you see it.”
It’s a delight to see that Sixtine’s body neutrality message is just as powerful now as it was back then, serving as an inspiration to many out there currently on their self-acceptance journey.