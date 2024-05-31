Skylar Diggins-Smith Got Sandy on the Beaches of Guana Island
Skylar Diggins-Smith does not play when it comes to posing for a camera. The WNBA star, who is a point guard for the Seattle Storm, modeled for the SI Swimsuit Issue a decade ago, and showed off her impeccable skills and sculpted figure.
The Indiana native, who attended Notre Dame for college, traveled to Guana Island for her 2014 feature with the brand.
“I feel like I transitioned into a woman during that photoshoot. It was tasteful. They allowed me to show another side of myself, they made me feel empowered, and they let me define what I feel like my sexiness was,” she gushed. “I just love how they embrace every type of woman. It was a different experience for me. My mother came with me to make sure everything was O.K., but I definitely had a good time.”
Today, 33-year-old is a mom to two young kids, whom she shares with her husband, Daniel Smith. She’s also a fashion fanatic and a fierce advocate for female athletes and justice reform. The Olympic gold medalist often speaks about how NIL rules today benefit young athletes, especially women in sports.
“The ceiling would’ve been limitless. It was really the start of that social media era for athletes,” she said about today’s advantages for athletes. “Obviously, I would’ve been able to capitalize a lot more in college. I would’ve had those nice outfits on that you see nowadays. But it’s great to see people invest in women’s sports now more than usual. However, it doesn’t surprise me. I do think about what could’ve been with NIL deals, but hopefully my kids can experience that.”
Below are six stunning photos from her 2014 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Adam Franzino.