Sloane Stephens Is All Smiles Following First WTA Singles Win Since 2022
It’s been two years since Sloane Stephens last won a WTA singles title. In February 2022, the 31-year-old took home the 2022 Abierto Zapopan trophy, her seventh WTA title. Since, the Florida native hasn’t been able to add to the list—until this past weekend.
On Sunday, Stephens won the Open de Rouen, a WTA 250-level clay court tournament in Rouen, France. The pro defeated Polish tennis player Magda Linette in three sets to secure her eighth WTA singles title. On the way to victory, the No. 6 seeded Stephens took down two higher-seeded players: No. 4 Yue Yuan and No. 2 Caroline Garcia.
Since her U.S. Open win in 2017—her only Grand Slam title—and reaching No. 3 in the world in July 2018, the American tennis player has been struggling with consistency. But this season has felt different. Following a handful of tournaments in Australia in January, the athlete declared herself “miles ahead” of her form last season and ready for what was to come.
In an Instagram post following her Open de Rouen win, Stephens was all smiles: “Today feels amazing. Thank you so much for all the love and support this week! Happy to be holding the title! Clay court szn I’m here.”
The victory was an impressive follow-up to securing her first WTA doubles win at the Charleston Open in early April. Stephens will take the court again Wednesday against Martina Trevisan in the first round of the Madrid Open.