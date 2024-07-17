Snag This Portable Blender That Actually Works for Under $100 Before Prime Day Ends
Earlier this year, I tried out the Ninja Portable Blender, and it quickly became a staple appliance in my kitchen. While traditional, larger plug-in blenders are fantastic for serious cooking endeavors, I often found myself frustrated with their bulkiness when all I wanted was a quick shake or smoothie. The Ninja Portable Blender solved this problem with its sleek, cordless design that’s ideal for my morning blended coffees, shakes and smoothies. What surprised me most is its battery life—one charge lasts for several days in our household, meaning we only have to recharge it every couple of weeks.
Initially, I envisioned using this blender mainly for summer camping trips or beach outings, but it has seamlessly integrated into my daily kitchen activities. While I haven’t tried more intense items like nut butters, it has become my go-to for daily use for its convenience and efficiency.
Ninja BC155PS Blast Two-Pack Portable Blender, $79.99 (amazon.com)
Over 4,117 Amazon users have weighed in on the Ninja Portable Blender, and the consensus is clear. One reviewer raves, “This is an excellent product. Really pleased with the purchase. Price is so reasonable for such an amazing blender. Works very well so far. Easy to use and clean. It blends frozen fruits and oats well…”
Another delighted customer shares, “I was on the fence with this or a blendjet 2. This performs better and comes with a drinking lid and carry strap. So convenient. I immediately charged it, washed it and used it to make a banana, oatmeal, protein, berry smoothie. 2 30 second cycles and it came out smoother than when I use my larger ninja blender. Very surprised at how quiet it is in comparison to other single serving plug in blenders.”
If you’re looking to simplify your blending routine without sacrificing quality, the Ninja Portable Blender might just be your new favorite kitchen companion. Right now, you can snag two on Amazon for $79.99, discounted from $112.99.