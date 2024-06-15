Sofia Vergara Flaunts Long, Toned Legs in Lace-Up Swimsuit
Sofia Vergara may be best known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family, but the actress is also a skincare entrepreneur and a fashion designer.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The 51-year-old America’s Got Talent judge put the latter on display in a new Instagram post, in which she modeled a chocolate brown swimsuit from her swimwear line with Walmart. In the first pic, Vergara leaned back on a couch with her long, toned legs stretched out and crossed in front of her. She sat up and propped one foot up on the seat in the second pic, while she again crossed one leg over the other in the final photo.
Vergara’s chocolate brown one-piece was anything but basic, as it featured a large cut-out at the bust with lace-up detailing in front. And while she was photographed indoors, the Griselda star accessorized her ensemble perfectly for a day at the beach: with a floral scarf beneath her to serve as a cover-up and several gold bracelets adorning her wrists.
“One week til first day of summer ☀️😍 get your bathing suit game ready @walmartfashion👙👙,” Vergara wrote in her caption. Plenty of her 34.8 million followers piped in to the comments section to sing Vergara’s praises.
“😍🔥🔥🔥,” one-time SI Swimsuit model Sofia Resing gushed in the comments.
“Gorgeous,” another fan added.
While the brown version of the swimsuit is currently sold out, you can shop the classic black version of the one-piece here for less than $40.