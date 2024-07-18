Softball Player Brylie St. Clair Stuns in Royal Blue Bikini for Day at the Pool
Brylie St. Clair soaked up some sun while she flaunted her figure earlier this month. The professional softball player, who is part of the Texas Monarchs, spent the Fourth of July catching a tan by the pool in Austin, and kept her Instagram followers updated.
The 22-year-old, who has taken social media by storm over the past year, posed on a balcony in a cute royal blue bikini featuring cheeky high-leg bottoms and a classic triangle-style string top. She showed off her slim, hourglass figure, tiny waist and toned arms and legs, as well as her new sun-kissed, rosy glowy from laying under the sun.
The Mississippi State University alumna accessorized with oversized brown sunglasses, chunky gold drop earrings and a word necklace. She was captured looking down and adjusting her bikini bottoms in the first two snaps, with her long, wavy blonde locks cascading around her neck, back and shoulders, while she sprawled out on her hip in true model fashion in the final snap.
“play courtesy of the red white and blue, thx🇺🇸,” St. Clair captioned the July 5 carousel.
The athlete signed with the Monarchs, a relatively new franchise in the Women’s Pro Fastpitch league, just a month ago, and has nothing but gratitude for the team that allowed her to trade her college jersey for a rookie uniform. She was also one of eight finalists for the Female Athlete of the Year Award at the Influencer NIL Summit’s NIL Awards.
“NIL was such a foreign concept when it first came out,” she said. “Now that I know more about it and how it boosts your social media, it’s honestly just improved my life for the better, and I’m very thankful for the opportunities that I’ve had. The support I have received at Mississippi State has helped me secure many NIL deals. It has been an honor to showcase the school that has given me so much.”
St. Clair was part of one of the most successful classes in Mississippi State program history, and Bulldogs head coach Samantha Ricketts is excited to see St. Clair’s career blossom.
“She will be remembered for giving so much to this program and helping to build for the future. I am excited that she now gets the chance to do the same for our game and help grow the sport of softball on the professional stage with WPF and the Texas Monarchs,” Ricketts gushed.