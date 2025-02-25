These 6 Steamy Photos of Bo Krsmanovic in Finland Give Major Winter Wonderland Vibes
Serbian model Bojana “Bo” Krsmanovic was an absolute standout when making her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2016. For her very first feature, the brown-haired beauty posed for Yu Tsai’s lens on the islands of Tahiti, totally taking our breath away with bright-colored bikinis, mesh and pretty patterns in the water. She returned to the magazine the year following, this time pulling a total 180 in aesthetic.
Instead of serving bright, beachy looks in the sunlight, Krsmanovic was an undeniably stunning, angelic snow princess in scenic Finland. For the 2017 feature, she braced the cold temperatures in sexy, figure-accentuating looks captured by photographer Walter Chin. Complete with fur hats, fuzzy scarves and dramatic snow boots, she captivated readers with her gorgeous smolder and daring outfits. And she even posed with an adorable puppy outdoors.
As winter continues to rage on—and with Punxsutawney Phil predicting more weeks of cold weather—we need all the inspo we can get right now to get us through these frigid temperatures. Here are six of our favorite photos from Krsmanovic’s second SI Swimsuit photo shoot in which she channeled the loveliest winter wonderland vibes. We might not be recreating this shoot ourselves anytime soon, but we are definitely embracing the wintery aesthetic.
That same year, Krsmanovic also traveled to warm Fiji, where she was photographed by Tsai again. Getting back to the hot temperatures, the Krnjaca, Belgrade-born celebrity, who started modeling at the age of 14, rocked itty-bitty string bikinis, stunning see-through one-pieces and other alluring looks.
Of joining SI Swimsuit, Krsmanovic previously expressed her excitement when she got the call that she would be featured as a rookie. “I was so happy,” she recalled to Fox News. “I called all of my friends to let them know … It was amazing. I couldn’t believe it.” In the years since making her brand debut, she’s also posed for magazines like Maxim, Lepota i Zdravlje and Hello Monaco, and she creates content on social media for her 342,000 Instagram followers.
While on set with Finland, the model showed off her fun personality during the outtakes, doing her best to stay warm in coats between scenes and flaunting her lean, enticing body for the camera—proving she was truly up for the challenge. Her smile and laugh radiated through the behind the scenes footage, while her expert modeling skills made the cold-weather shoot completely worth it.
Though there’s no doubt Krsmanovic looks great in anything, while speaking to SI Swimsuit, she expressed that she “feels sexiest” when she wears her “favorite lingerie.”