Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Display Playful Relationship During Comical Prank Call
As it turns out, Suki Waterhouse isn’t all that different from the rest of us. In a recent episode of “Phoning It In” with Elle, the singer-songwriter admitted to loving prank calling her friends and family when she was growing up. Though now an adult, Waterhouse didn’t shy away from the chance to do it again on the episode.
Her call list included the likes of actress Zoë Kravitz, friend Camila Morrone and of course, fiancé Robert Pattinson. Throughout the episode, the musician was presented with a series of challenges—pranks that she would pull on a friend or family member of her choice. For the last one—a challenge that read, “Say you have signed on to host the next season of Love Is Blind”—Waterhouse decided to give Pattinson a call.
If you discount the fact that she was trying to prank the actor, the call itself offered a sweet view into their relatively private relationship. “Hey darling,” Pattinson answered the call, to which Waterhouse responded, “Hi my angel.”
Waterhouse then launched into a description of the Love Is Blind offer, attempting to convince Pattinson that she thought it a meaningful opportunity. She tried to contain her laughter when he struggled to offer an enthusiastic response. “That’s interesting,” Pattinson remarked. “What an interesting turn of events.”
When Waterhouse suggested that they might take on the hosting role together, her fiancé finally revealed his honest reaction to the idea. “Darling, have you gone mad?” he asked. Finally, he started to catch onto the prank, asking Waterhouse if she was “joking.”
Pattinson, who is a relatively private person, jokingly protested when he discovered that the conversation would be shared on the internet. “No, I don’t want to!” he exclaimed.
The call—though made in jest—was a rare look into the couple’s relationship. The pair of English celebrities have been together since 2018, having first been spotted together in the summer of that year. Six years later, Waterhouse and Pattinson are now engaged, having made it official in December 2023.
The engagement announcement came just a month after Waterhouse made it known that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Pattinson. In March 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter. While they have yet to share her name—or much else about their child—they have made it clear that they are enamored with early parenthood.