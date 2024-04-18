Supermodel Gigi Hadid Reveals How to Capture the Perfect Swimsuit Selfie
Cara O’Bleness
If there’s one thing three-time SI Swimsuit model Gigi Hadid is qualified to share, it’s how to strike a flattering pose in front of the camera. The 28-year-old supermodel, who has also worked with Victoria’s Secret and graced the covers of countless issues of Vogue, recently offered up her best tip for capturing up the ideal swimsuit selfie.
“Good natural light!” she told InStyle of her secret. “Try standing both in and out of direct light while facing the sun to see what looks better for that time of day.”
The advice is reminiscent of a moment Hadid shared with the SI Swimsuit team while on location during her photo shoot in Tahiti for the 2016 issue. It was her third consecutive year posing for the magazine, but the pressure was still on to pose for the perfect pic.
“I’m really hard on myself,” she said at the time of her perfectionist nature. “You only have a certain amount of time with the perfect light, and you only have a certain amount of time until the tide goes up and then you’re too deep in the water. I was like, ‘I have to get this right. I have to get this right or the moment is going to pass.’”
Judging by the resulting photos Yu Tsai captured from her feature in French Polynesia, Hadid’s dedication to her craft—and her ability to find the right light—is something we can all stand to learn from. So, the next time you hit the beach, don’t be afraid to chase the natural light.