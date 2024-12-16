Sydney Sweeney Spotted Out With Fiancé Jonathan Davino, Sofia Vergara After Hitting Back at Body-Shamers
Social media trolls rained down insults and obscenities regarding Sydney Sweeney’s physique, but that didn’t stop this Hollywood heartthrob from strutting her stuff with her friends and loved ones.
Dressed head-to-toe in cozy yet fashionable streetwear, Sweeney was spotted looking unbothered as she walked the streets of Chelsea, Manhattan alongside Modern Family legend Sofia Vergara. Sweeney’s stylish brown sweater adorned with various geometrical shapes paired perfectly well with Vergara’s cherry wine long wool coat.
As if planned telepathically, the two talented actresses nearly matched in color with Sweeney’s dark brown leather pants and Vergara’s all-black top and wide-leg bottoms.
Sweeney and Vergara weren’t the only fashion-ready individuals giving Chelsea, Manhattan something to gawk at. Sweeney’s fiancé, Jonathan Davino, was also present.
Davino opted for a dark brown leather coat to match the Euphoria star. A beige cardigan kept him warm in the shivering cold of December, while an all-white shirt, pants and shoe combo kept him dapper.
Side-by-side, Sweeney and Davino re-emphasized to the world that they are the power couple that might someday rule the Hollywood scene.
Sweeney fans are more than ecstatic to see the actress out and about rather than hide away from the limelight following the incessant negative comments about her body.
It all started when photos of Sweeney in a lavender bikini enjoying the Florida warm weather hit the social media timeline. The photos were immediately bombarded with individuals commenting about how unpleasing her body was compared to how they perceived she should look. Taking it a step further, the social media bullies went on to disparage the Anyone But You star’s entire appearance, the total opposite of how social media acknowledged her when she first grew to A-list celebrity status.
In an instant, Sweeney went from being social media’s biggest crush to being the next target for harsh criticisms. Even so, despite all the horrible vitriol on social media, the actress saw this as an opportunity to tell all the haters that she couldn’t care less about what they thought about her body—she’s too busy preparing for her next role.
The Washington native took to her Instagram to clap back at social media with a fierce video. The video kicked off by compiling all the insults that Sweeney received lately but finished off with an array of her epic workout videos before cutting to the words “Christy Martin,” the same name as her upcoming biopic of the famous professional boxer.
Fans didn’t hesitate to come to Sweeney’s aid, reminding her that she is amazing, beautiful and worthy just the way she is.
“girl you look AMAZING. they all sound jealous,” one Instagram comment read.
“can’t believe we live in a world where SYDNEY SWEENEY‼️ is getting body shamed omg we’re so cooked 😭,” another comment passionately expressed.
Fellow celebrities also came to Sweeney’s aid to defend her against the body-shaming comments.
“It’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of s––t with comments like that. You look incredible and your dedication to your project is very inspiring 💪🏻❤️,” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart wrote underneath the Instagram post.
“You’re such a badass. This movie is gonna be 🔥," Sweeney's Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell stated.
Sweeney has yet to make a verbal comment on how she feels about social media’s mean tirade. Even so, her Instagram clapback certainly said it all.